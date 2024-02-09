Equifax Inc. (EFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $252.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.66.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $229,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 569,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

