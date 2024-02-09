Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

Ero Copper Price Performance

TSE:ERO opened at C$21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.28.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.