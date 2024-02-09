Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,633,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

