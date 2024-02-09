Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $223.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $229.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.21 and a 200 day moving average of $229.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

