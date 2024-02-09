Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Richard Simpson Acquires 100,000 Shares

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($56,493.51).

Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Euroz Hartleys Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Euroz Hartleys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Euroz Hartleys Group

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

Featured Stories

