Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $16.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will earn $16.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $16.38. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $9.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $61.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $62.57 EPS.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.89.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $354.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

