Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $16.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will earn $16.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $16.38. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $9.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $61.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $62.57 EPS.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group
Everest Group Stock Performance
Everest Group stock opened at $354.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Institutional Trading of Everest Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
Everest Group Company Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Everest Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.