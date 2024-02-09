Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.0% per year over the last three years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 4.7 %

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolution Petroleum last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

