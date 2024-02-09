Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after buying an additional 1,786,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

