Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $156.77 and last traded at $151.47, with a volume of 265600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.70.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

