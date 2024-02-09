Expedia Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 13,974 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 9,135 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

EXPE opened at $159.47 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after buying an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

