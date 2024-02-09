Expedia Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,974 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 9,135 call options.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

