Experian (LON:EXPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,383.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPNGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,383 ($42.41) and last traded at GBX 3,333 ($41.78), with a volume of 207974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,338 ($41.85).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.38) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.71) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.10) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,057.50 ($38.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,793.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,175.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,906.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.02), for a total value of £7,219,218.72 ($9,050,042.27). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

