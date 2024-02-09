Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,187.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,321.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,325.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,003.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

