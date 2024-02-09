Farmland Partners’ (FPI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $541.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

