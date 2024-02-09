FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) & Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Head-To-Head Survey

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group 16.89% 25.27% 8.10% Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $20.09 million 0.70 $1.09 million $0.22 6.09 Hamilton Insurance Group $1.23 billion 1.33 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FG Financial Group and Hamilton Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FG Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hamilton Insurance Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FG Financial Group and Hamilton Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Summary

FG Financial Group beats Hamilton Insurance Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Itasca, Illinois. FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fundamental Global GP, LLC.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance. It also provides accident and health, cyber, excess energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, M&A, marine and energy liability, political risk, professional liability, property binders, property D&F, space, upstream energy, general and excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional locations in Dublin, Ireland; London, United Kingdom; Miami, Florida; New York, New York; and Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.