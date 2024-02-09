Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fidelis Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

FIHL opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 58.12%. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $208,110,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $156,892,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $75,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $49,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth $17,534,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

