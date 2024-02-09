Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.40

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.40 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 2922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $852.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.