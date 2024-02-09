Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.57.

TSE FSZ opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

