Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.57.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSZ

Fiera Capital Price Performance

TSE:FSZ opened at C$7.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9093264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.