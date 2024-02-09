Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Decreased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,756 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $73,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

