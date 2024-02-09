FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 27,547 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 121.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,340 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 60.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Barclays upgraded FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

