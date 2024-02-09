Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Kevin Parkes Acquires 3,000 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$36.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.50. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$31.83 and a one year high of C$46.30.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Research analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 4.020979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTT shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Finning International

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.