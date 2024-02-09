Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s current price.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

Shares of FTT opened at C$36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$31.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.50.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 4.020979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

