First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.23.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$16.57 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.35.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

