First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $13.79 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.