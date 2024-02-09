First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.13

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.13 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 31016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,677,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,855,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

