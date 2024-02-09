First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.13

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.13 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 31016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.