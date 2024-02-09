First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $57.90.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.