Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £151.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £151.17 ($189.50).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLTR shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($214.37) to £157 ($196.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a £195 ($244.45) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

In related news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £126.52 ($158.61) per share, with a total value of £126,520 ($158,605.99). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLTR opened at £167.20 ($209.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50,666.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £120.20 ($150.68) and a 1-year high of £169.35 ($212.30). The company’s fifty day moving average price is £142.82 and its 200-day moving average price is £138.98.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

