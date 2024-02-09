FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in FMC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.24.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $131.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

