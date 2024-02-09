Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $152.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:FMX opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $142.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

