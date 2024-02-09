Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.41.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

