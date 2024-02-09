Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.48, but opened at $73.83. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortinet shares last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 4,744,619 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.41.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 791.78% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.