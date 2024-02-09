FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.34, but opened at $30.50. FOX shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 248,253 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. FOX’s payout ratio is 25.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 191.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7,200.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

