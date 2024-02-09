Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.32% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.