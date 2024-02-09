Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1379 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $34.74 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $823.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130,054 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

