Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1379 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LVHD opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $823.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $38.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

