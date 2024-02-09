Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.09. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

