Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.57% of Full House Resorts worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,809.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. Macquarie cut Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

FLL opened at $5.04 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

