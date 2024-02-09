FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 215.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

