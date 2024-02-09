FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Issued By Wedbush

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rallybio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.84). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RLYB. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

RLYB stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rallybio by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rallybio by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

