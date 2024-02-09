FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Coterra Energy Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

