FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($1.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.26). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Plug Power stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.67. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

