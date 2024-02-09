FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Cut by Analyst

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

