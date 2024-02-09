FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million.

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,851. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

