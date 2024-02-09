FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

