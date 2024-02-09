FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.56. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $139.30.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.