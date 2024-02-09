FY2023 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$38.70 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%.

Separately, CIBC raised Conifex Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.55. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.85.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

