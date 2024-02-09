FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group plc Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $4.02 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
