FY2023 EPS Estimates for Metals Acquisition Limited Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:MTAL opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

