FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

